5-year-old boy accidentally shot by father expected to make full recovery after surgery

A 5-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after his father accidentally shot him in the neck while they were out shooting on Sunday, July 2.

According to deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the Medical Arts Hospital ER around 6:45 p.m. They were told about the accidental shooting that happened in the 600 block of County Road L in Lamesa.

Deputies say after the father was finished shooting, the 5-year-old was standing in the back of the pickup near the back window of the truck. The father was putting his rifle away in the cab of the truck when it accidentally went off. The bullet went through the back window of the truck and hit the boy in the lower part of his neck.

The child was taken to the ER by private vehicle then flown to Lubbock. Once he was stabilized, he was flown to the children's hospital in Dallas where he had surgery to repair the damage. Doctors expect the boy to make a full recovery.

An investigation into the incident has been conducted by the responding deputies. Based on that investigation, the shooting has been ruled accidental.

