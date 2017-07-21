Legacy Play Village closed until Aug. 6 for repairs

Volunteers are needed to help repair Legacy Play Village on Marsha Sharp Freeway. The park will be closed from Saturday, July 22 and will reopen Sunday, Aug. 6.

Officials say much needed seasonal repairs and vandals have created a potentially unsafe environment for patrons.

Legacy Play Village is not a city park and volunteers are needed. Those willing to volunteer should send an email to legacyplayvillagelubbock@gmail.com.

All skill levels are needed, from general grounds maintenance to fixing the structures and equipment.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.