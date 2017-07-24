Levelland woman in critical condition after accident near Sweetwater

A Levelland woman remains in critical condition in an Abilene hospital following an accident that happened on I-20 near Sweetwater on Friday.

37-year-old Jamie Coronado and her 13-year-old daughter Hadley were in a car that wound up sandwiched between two 18-wheelers on Friday morning just east of Sweetwater.

Hadley has since been released from the hospital.

A prayer gathering for Jamie and her family is planned for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on the Hockley County courthouse lawn.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/45wndq-jamie-coronado.

