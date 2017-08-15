Better Business Bureau's tips for tenants

Many students are returning to school, so that also means it's time to find a new place to call home.

With the influx of new tenants, the Better Business Bureau has some tips for those looking to rent, lease, or buy.

The first thing they say is to never sign a lease, or hand in a deposit, until you have seen the exact place you will be living.

However, if you can't visit first, make sure to check out online reviews, or call the BBB themselves. They can tell you about your future landlord, and whether or not they have a history of complaints.

Second, always read, and understand your lease before you sign.

Once you've moved in, the BBB recommends you make a written list, and take pictures of the current condition of your new home, making sure to write down any damages or abnormalities you may see. Then turn this list into your landlord, and keep a copy for yourself.

Make sure that you and your landlord check all smoke detectors and verify that they are in working order. Note that it is illegal to have non-working smoke detectors.

Once you move out, the BBB wants you to remember that your security deposit must be refunded within 30 days after you move out if you've provided a written forwarding address. If your landlord does decide to keep a portion, or all of your security deposit, they must provide you with a written description and itemized list of all deductions.

