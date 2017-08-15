2 victims in critical condition after house explosion in 3300 block of 76th

Scene of explosion at 3300 block of 76th Street (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Two victims remain in critical condition after an explosion in the 3300 block of 76th Street.

The call come in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

LFR believes this accident was related to painters using an automatic sprayer to apply lacquer as part of a remodeling project in the bathroom. Fire officials say the motor in the sprayer sparked, igniting the highly flammable substance in a confirmed space.

The explosion was powerful enough to lift the roof off the base of the house. One brick wall from the house is completely gone.

The fire was quickly contained, but fire officials are concerned that the rest of the structure may still collapse.

Codes and building inspectors are on scene working to determine if an emergency demolish is necessary.

Officials say there is no danger to other homes in the area.

Both victims suffered serious burn injuries.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

