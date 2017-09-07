Rare Red Raiders football helmet stolen from Special Olympics

Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters at a cost of more than $5 billion.
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
