Rare Red Raiders football helmet stolen from Special Olympics

A rare Red Raiders football helmet has been stolen from the South Plains chapter of Special Olympics Texas.

South Plains Area Director Ashley Pena posted this statement on Thursday:

"The Red Raider club graciously donated this very exclusive helmet to Special Olympics Texas -A17 to help us raise money for the 900+ athletes we serve. It is 1 of 18 in existence and is signed by each of Tech's Ring of Honor members. This was STOLEN this week and we are just wanting it back in our possession!

If you hear about this anywhere please let us know! It can be returned to our office at 4601 50th St, Ste 215 Lubbock, TX 79414."

If you have any information about this incident, they ask that you call 806-788-1540 or email apena@sotx.org.

