5-year-old in critical condition after wreck on Highway 84

A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after a wreck on Highway 84 and Milwaukee Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

DPS tells us a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on 84 when a Nissan pickup traveling north on Milwaukee failed to yield right of way to the Honda. The Honda struck the Nissan.

The SUV was being driven by a 16-year-old Rebecca Alexander of Lubbock, who had her 5-year-old brother in a car seat. Alexander suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Brianna Davalos, 28-year-old Roy Barbosa and a 3-year-old passenger were also transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

Davalos was cited for failing to yield right of way.

