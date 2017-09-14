5-year-old in critical condition after wreck on Highway 84 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

5-year-old in critical condition after wreck on Highway 84

Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after a wreck on Highway 84 and Milwaukee Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

DPS tells us a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on 84 when a Nissan pickup traveling north on Milwaukee failed to yield right of way to the Honda. The Honda struck the Nissan.

The SUV was being driven by a 16-year-old Rebecca Alexander of Lubbock, who had her 5-year-old brother in a car seat. Alexander suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Brianna Davalos, 28-year-old Roy Barbosa and a 3-year-old passenger were also transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

Davalos was cited for failing to yield right of way.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Cuba mystery grows: New details on what befell US diplomats

    Cuba mystery grows: New details on what befell US diplomats

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-09-14 10:08:41 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:40:35 GMT

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

    New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

  • Deal or no deal? 'Dreamers' wait as Trump, lawmakers joust

    Deal or no deal? 'Dreamers' wait as Trump, lawmakers joust

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:18:02 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:40:28 GMT

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

    "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.

  • Victim told suspect: I knew you would 'shoot up the school'

    Victim told suspect: I knew you would 'shoot up the school'

    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:18 AM EDT2017-09-14 07:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:38:58 GMT

    Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

    Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly