Allen garners Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Honors

Texas Tech junior linebacker Dakota Allen was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after he led the Red Raiders with a team-high 12 tackles and an interception in last weekend's 27-24 victory at Houston.

Allen is the first Red Raider to garner Defensive Player of the Week honors since Jah'Shawn Johnson did so on Sept. 21, 2015. His selection marks the second consecutive week a Red Raider has been chosen. Ja'Deion High was recognized as the top special teams standouts following Tech's win over Arizona State.

Allen, a native of Humble, Texas, made an immediate impact for a stingy Red Raider defense, picking off Houston quarterback Kyle Allen on the Cougars' first possession of the game. It was the first of five takeaways for the Red Raiders, their most in a game since facing Kansas in 2008.

The Red Raiders head into this weekend's showdown with No. 15 Oklahoma State with a perfect 3-0 record after wins over Eastern Washington, Arizona State and Houston to start the season. Kickoff against the Cowboys is slated for 7 p.m. in front of a nationally-televised audience on FOX.

