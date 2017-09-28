LCU announces plan for new School of Business building

Provided by LCU

The Lubbock Christian University School of Business announced Thursday, that a new campus facility named after Dr. Christa Dobbs, long-time LCU business faculty member and Lubbock resident, will be one of many significant signs of growth for the school.

The new Christa Dobbs Center for Business will provide approximately 21,000 square feet of beautiful and functional space for business students, faculty, and guests. The naming of this facility comes from a generous, anonymous donor who gave a gift of more than two million dollars.

In addition to the new home for the School of Business, LCU announced a major initiative to raise a total of $15 million to support and advance the School of Business, including the renovated facility. In the silent phase of the campaign, LCU has raised in gifts and pledges more than eight million dollars to support and ensure the success of the School of Business with a significant increase in student scholarships, funding for the newly-formed Center for Faith and Business, faculty development, and expanded learning opportunities and experiences for students.

LCU also recognized several other donors who have contributed during the silent phase of the campaign, including alumni Terry and Cherie Creech who have made a commitment of more than one million dollars to the campaign. Terry Creech serves as vice chair of the LCU Board of Trustees.

President Tim Perrin said, "as we enter into this phase of our School of Business campaign, we look forward to the chance to tell the story of all the good things that are happening here—our outstanding faculty, the great difference our alums are making, the enhancements of our facilities and programs—and we want to share about our ambitious plans for the future."

Perrin continued, "this is a critical moment for LCU and the School of Business as we seek to ensure that we are able to provide future students the resources and the opportunities they need to become Christ-centered leaders in their communities."

For more information about the LCU School of Business visit: LCU.edu/Business