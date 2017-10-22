Police seek driver in hit-and-run near Milwaukee

Lubbock Police Officers analyze the scene of a crash near 79th Street and Milwaukee Avenue. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

53-year-old Michael Jones is at University Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, after he crashed his motorcycle near 79th Street and Milwaukee Avenue while not wearing a helmet.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently on the scene near Albarran's Mexican Bar & Grill and Popeyes on Milwaukee. All three lanes were blocked off but southbound traffic is flowing near the turning lane.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when Jones was traveling south on Milwaukee in the far right lane. A blue early 2000 model four-door Chevy or GMC pickup then cut in front of Jones while leaving a Popeyes parking lot.

Police believe Jones clipped the truck, which caused him to roll of the bike. They also believe the driver of the pickup may be a 30-40 year-old black male with short hair.

The driver of the pickup drove away from the scene without stopping to check on the motorcycle driver.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.