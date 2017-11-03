End Zone Scores: 11/3 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 11/3

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Hart 16       
Anton 62        

Jayton        
Benjamin         

Farwell        
Bovina         

Dalhart        
Brownfield         

Roosevelt 0      
Colorado City 47         

Wellington 56        
Crosbyton 13         

Bushland 21       
Denver City 7         

Canadian 67        
Dimmitt 7         

Borger 13    
Estacado 20  

Sundown        
Floydada         

Post        
Forsan         

Midland Lee        
Frenship         

Lamesa        
Greenwood         

Olton        
Hale Center         

Silverton 53    
Hedley 0   

Stanton        
Idalou         

Spur 30    
Knox City  80   

Amherst 48        
Kress 0         

Pampa        
Levelland         

Muleshoe        
Littlefield         

Willow Park        
Lubbock Christian         

New Home        
Meadow     

Happy 72
Miami 0    

Lubbock Cooper        
Monterey

Sweetwater 27
Monahans 45         

Wilson 0        
Motley County 67         

Abernathy 20        
New Deal 41         

Southland 0       
Petersburg 46         

Seagraves 48        
Plains 14         

Randall 35        
Plainview 7         

Holy Cross        
Plainview Christian         

Lockney        
Ralls         

Lorenzo 6        
Ropes 54         

Tahoka 13        
Roscoe 37         

Paducah 85        
Rotan 36         

Fort Stockton 7        
Seminole 41         

Friona        
Shallowater         

River Road        
Slaton         

Stephenville        
Snyder         

Sudan        
SpringLake-Earth         

Spearman        
Tulia         

Groom 0        
Valley 60         

Dawson 6        
Wellman-Union 71

