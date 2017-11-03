End Zone Scores: 11/3

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:
Hart 16
Anton 62
Jayton
Benjamin
Farwell
Bovina
Dalhart
Brownfield
Roosevelt 0
Colorado City 47
Wellington 56
Crosbyton 13
Bushland 21
Denver City 7
Canadian 67
Dimmitt 7
Borger 13
Estacado 20
Sundown
Floydada
Post
Forsan
Midland Lee
Frenship
Lamesa
Greenwood
Olton
Hale Center
Silverton 53
Hedley 0
Stanton
Idalou
Spur 30
Knox City 80
Amherst 48
Kress 0
Pampa
Levelland
Muleshoe
Littlefield
Willow Park
Lubbock Christian
New Home
Meadow
Happy 72
Miami 0
Lubbock Cooper
Monterey
Sweetwater 27
Monahans 45
Wilson 0
Motley County 67
Abernathy 20
New Deal 41
Southland 0
Petersburg 46
Seagraves 48
Plains 14
Randall 35
Plainview 7
Holy Cross
Plainview Christian
Lockney
Ralls
Lorenzo 6
Ropes 54
Tahoka 13
Roscoe 37
Paducah 85
Rotan 36
Fort Stockton 7
Seminole 41
Friona
Shallowater
River Road
Slaton
Stephenville
Snyder
Sudan
SpringLake-Earth
Spearman
Tulia
Groom 0
Valley 60
Dawson 6
Wellman-Union 71
