Man hospitalized after Friday night shooting

38-year-old Vincent Rosales lies in critical condition in University Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen on Friday night.

Police were called out to a residence at 2915 Amherst St. near midnight Saturday morning with reports of shots fired, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. Once they arrived at the local they found Rosales with the single gun shot wound.

Emergency officials were able to transport him to UMC, it was initially thought he had possible life-threatening injuries. He has since been updated to critical condition.

An initial investigation has determined a male wearing a ski mask and a red shirt kicked in the front door of the residence then opened fire. At this time officers have not been able to locate the suspect.

The search for the suspect and the investigation into this case is still ongoing. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

