New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
It is a make or break game for the Red Raiders as they are hot off a three game losing streak and 4-4 in the season.
38-year-old Vincent Rosales lies in critical condition in University Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen on Friday night.
