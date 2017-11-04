Tahoka water shut off, boil water notice afterward - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tahoka water shut off, boil water notice afterward

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

A main line has broken in the City of Tahoka and water will be shut off at 2 p.m. leaving residents without access to water for a short while.

After the water line is back up and running the city will be put on a boil water notice indefinitely. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as the situation changes

