Plainview football team honors terminally ill teammate

It was the football game of a lifetime for one Plainview boy with a terminal illness.

R.J. Allen played for the youth Plainview Bulldog's football team until doctors made the call - no more football, but that isn't stopping him from being part of the team.

Throwing around the football, cheering on his team, wearing the jersey, a member of the team you'd never know is terminally ill.

R.J. used to be on the field but had a seizure shortly after a game once and from then on doctors said he shouldn't play.

"Epilepsy is of course the seizures and the chronic pain syndrome is just pain throughout the body, and the dysautonomia as well where it shuts some of the things down in the body. Also can cause a lot of discomfort and pain as well," said Patricia Allen, R.J.'s mom.

Despite his illness, R.J. still has a deep passion for football.

"We wanted to make this a special day for him. We wanted to get him out here, get him up, make him part of the team - make it enjoyable for him make it a moment he will never forget," said R.J.'s coach Justin Bush.

The team honored R.J. at a game, making him a team captain.

"I thought I was just going to watch it, but I got to be on the field. It made me feel happy because I got my team back," R.J. Allen said.

"It feels good just knowing they took the time to even think of him and to include him in these things, it feels really good," Patricia said.

A team that supports R.J. and loves having him at games even if he isn't the one scoring the points.

"The guys got up, they've been up for him all week in practice, they played their hearts and souls out today for R.J. today, and we ended up winning 54-0," Bush said.

R.J. supports his team right back.

"It makes me feel great because I still got my team with me and I support them," R.J. said.

His family says they are blessed and thankful for such a good support system.

"I want to say thank you to the community and the people that have helped my family, friends, anyone that had a part of doing anything for us. I would like to say thank you," Patricia said.

R.J.'s team won the game he was honored in and will play in the championship game this weekend.

R.J. says he will be there cheering them on.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.