New pop-up shop promoting local businesses in South Plains Mall

With only 47 days until Christmas, several local boutiques have joined forces to create a pop-up shop inside the South Plains Mall.

"We thought, why not come together for the holidays and have a little bit from every category," said Ashley White, owner at The Polkadot Alley.

The Local features products from seven Lubbock boutiques. They have everything from baby clothes to Christmas decor.

Their goal is to create a one-stop holiday shop where shoppers can support local small business.

"It's pretty cool that seven locally-owned businesses from local women that have been here for different amounts of time have teamed up," White said.

Owners say this wouldn't have been possible without help from other local businesses.

The Local has eight community sponsors, so when you shop at The Local, you will get coupons from all eight sponsors and seven businesses.

"You'll get a baggy of 15 different coupons or promotions in your shopping bag," White said.

This pop-up shop isn't about competition. All store owners are there to promote local business and make it easier on shoppers.

"It's easier for our local customers that don't have time to get around to six or seven local boutiques in a day," White said. "They can come here and see really great stuff from all seven."

The Local is located right in front of the women's section of Dillards and will be open until Dec. 31.

They will also be offering gift wrapping, you can bring your gifts to them and they will wrap them for you.

The Local plans to have a variety of fun events for shoppers. You can stay up to date with the latest on their Facebook page.

The local boutiques that are participating are:

The Polkadot Alley

Intimate Expressions

Gift Baskets

Bliss Baby

Fly Wild Outfitters

BC Clothing

Bybee's Boutique

The eight local sponsors are:

The Social House

Carpet Tech

Lubbock National Bank

Blissful Beauty

James White Farmer's Insurance

Absolute Protection

Bliss Bridal and Prom

Giorgio's Pizza

