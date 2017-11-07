New pop-up shop promoting local businesses in South Plains Mall

The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.
Texas went to the polls on Tuesday to consider a variety of amendments to the Texas State Constitution.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
Hale County voters approved five different bond proposals on Tuesday, including 24th Street Reconstruction, City Hall/Police Department construction, Fire Station No. 2 Relocation, 16th Street Pool Reconstruction, Downtown Improvements and improvements to the baseball/ softball facilities at Broadway Park and Regional Park.
