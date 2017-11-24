Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local

British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.
Needing a win to get bowl eligible, Nic Shimonek threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Batson with 1:47 left lifted the Red Raiders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Texas Longhorns.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
