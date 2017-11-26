Motorcycle rider critically injured in collision at 82nd & Elgin

A motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries in a collision with a truck at 82nd and Elgin on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a truck was eastbound on 82nd Street turning north on Elgin while a motorcycle was headed westbound on 82nd Street.

Police tell us the truck did not see the motorcycle and turned in front of it.

The rider, a male, was wearing a helmet but suffered critical injuries.

The truck driver and passenger were not injured.

