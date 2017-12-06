More arctic air, very cold temps on the way

Another round of arctic air will keep it cold in West Texas for another 36 or so hours.

With northerly winds at 15-20 mph the daytime highs will only edge to the mid to upper 30s for most of the area. When you add the wind, the wind chill temps will stay in the upper 20s to mid 30s most of the day as well. Fortunately, the winds will decrease by early evening Thursday.

Clouds will hang around until early afternoon over the region, but should decrease during the afternoon on Thursday. However, even with the sun it will be cold with Lubbock looking for a high of 37 degrees.

Thursday night into Friday morning very cold temps will settle into the region and lows will fall to the low to mid teens in the northwest and Lubbock will dip to the low 20s early Friday.

Make sure your pipes, pets and plants are ready for possibly the coldest morning of the year.

It will finally be sunny and highs will be in the 50s Friday afternoon.

