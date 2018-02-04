LFR fighting cotton warehouse fire at 717 E 44th

Lubbock Fire Rescue is fighting a cotton warehouse fire at 717 E 44th.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the building fully involved with fire and a defensive operation was begun.

Work crews for the business were moving cotton motes inside of the warehouse when smoke was noticed coming from the back of the warehouse.

Multiple fire crews are still on scene for what could be an extended operation.

Lubbock Fire Marshal's office has ruled the cause of this fire as undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

