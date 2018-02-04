LFR fighting cotton warehouse fire at 717 E 44th - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR fighting cotton warehouse fire at 717 E 44th

Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue is fighting a cotton warehouse fire at 717 E 44th.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the building fully involved with fire and a defensive operation was begun.

Work crews for the business were moving cotton motes inside of the warehouse when smoke was noticed coming from the back of the warehouse.

Multiple fire crews are still on scene for what could be an extended operation.

Lubbock Fire Marshal's office has ruled the cause of this fire as undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Sunday, February 4 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-02-04 21:36:19 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-02-05 02:40:51 GMT
    This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

  • Protesters block trains near Super Bowl, march on stadium

    Protesters block trains near Super Bowl, march on stadium

    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-02-04 22:16:22 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-02-05 02:40:07 GMT
    Several people were arrested at the West Bank rail station not far from downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon. An officer said there were 17 arrests and that the protesters were part of Black Lives Matter. (Source: CNN)Several people were arrested at the West Bank rail station not far from downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon. An officer said there were 17 arrests and that the protesters were part of Black Lives Matter. (Source: CNN)

    Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

    Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

  • Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump in probe

    Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump in probe

    Sunday, February 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-02-04 05:26:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-05 02:38:29 GMT
    President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.
    President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.
    •   
Powered by Frankly