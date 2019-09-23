Texas Rangers, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office raid Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Department of Public Safety say State Troopers, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office raided the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office early Monday afternoon.
In January of 2019, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office requested the Texas Rangers begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct regarding the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. Once the investigation is complete, the Rangers will turn it over for review to the Office of the Attorney General.
The investigation into the Medical Examiner’s Office began in February of 2019.
An FBI spokesperson said she was aware of some activity at the Medical Examiner’s office last week but could not provide any further information about what happened today.
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish told KCBD he is not aware if the warrants could be for National Autopsy Assay Group (NAAG) or for Dr. Sridhar Natarajan. He said it did not influence his decision to vote for postponing decisions on NAAG. He was not ready to vote on or discuss the proposed contract.
October 1 will mark one year since Dr. Sam Andrews took over as Chief Medical Examiner for Lubbock County. In that time KCBD has reported on the massive backlog within the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office, as well as ongoing criminal allegations against the office and Dr. Andrews.
In Monday’s Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court meeting, commissioners voted on an agreement that would utilize the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic pathology services. County Judge Curtis Parrish said this agreement is not a contract, but only allows the use of services when needed.
However, an agreement with National Autopsy Assay Group Pathology Labs to complete all outstanding death investigations and death certificates started during current Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Andrews’ tenure here was postponed to Monday, Sept. 30.
If that were approved, Andrews would also be appointed as associate medical examiner until those autopsies and death certificates are complete.
