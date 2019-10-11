Family heartbroken after lubbock woman killed in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family is heartbroken after a Lubbock woman died in a crash overnight. Investigators say 52-year-old Sylvia Figeroa was driving on east 34th and MLK Boulevard when she lost control and hit one of the bridge pillars.
“She was fun to be around. When you were sad, she'd make you laugh,” said Amy Rodriguez, her daughter.
Figeroa was loved dearly by her friends and family, and taught everyone how to live life to fullest.
“She loved to dance. When I would go out with her, she would drag me up there. She loved to dance,” said Rodriguez.
Figeroa was one of seven siblings with four children of her own.
“She was a good person. She helped out when she could and she was always cooking. She would invite everybody and anybody,” said Rodriguez.
Early Friday morning, tragedy struck this loving family.
“In shock, still can’t believe it happened. It’s like a dream that we can’t wake up from,” said Rodriguez.
This family says they are determined to keep her legacy alive, in their hearts and also in their food. “I cook just like her so I guess I’m going to have to step up my game and start cooking for everybody now.”
This crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.