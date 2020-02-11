Injured firefighter Matt Dawson ‘doing well’ since move to long term facility

All of Matt's surgeries are healing well. His surgeries included: Rods to correct the right fractured tibfib and left femur (these are there permanent); a plate for his shattered right wrist (this will come out eventually); and his face is currently wired down at his jaw in his mouth to let those fractures heal (we will switch to rubber bands at some point and then it will all be removed). His broken ribs and right fractured clavicle should heal on their own. Matt still does not have his right skull bone flap. This will be put back in at a later date. Matt is also off the ventilator completely and just on a t-piece with oxygen. The trach will stay for a while, just so they don't have to re-intubate if needed.