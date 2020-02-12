RDAG Complaint: Smith told FirstCapital exactly what he was doing

Through their agreement, and once a selling Reagor Dykes dealership had deposited a draft, FirstCapital would give immediate credit to the selling dealership. It would transmit the draft to the purchasing Reagor-Dykes dealership’s bank which, in turn, would have anywhere between seven to fourteen business days to pay on the draft. The “sale” of the vehicle would not officially be consummated until the buying dealership’s bank paid the draft. At which time, presumably Smith would cause the floorplan lender to be paid—assuming he paid the floor plan lender at all. In receiving immediate credit for the drafts, Smith was essentially given free money for a period of seven to fourteen business days.