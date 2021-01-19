Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a police report shows a deadly Central Lubbock crash was alcohol-related.
- Officers say Gabriel Zerrata was drinking when he hit another car at University Avenue and Marsha Sharp.
- The driver of the other car, a 19-year-old woman, died at the scene.
- Read more here: Police release name of woman killed in Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Police are looking for a second suspect in a police chase.
- Investigators say one suspect in a vehicle burglary shot at a police officer on Monday morning.
- Police arrested the driver, 27-year-old Julian Ramirez, but the passenger got away.
- Read more here: LPD searching for suspect who fired shots at officer
The Senate will begin meeting today with President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.
- Hearings will take place this week for Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, along with Biden’s picks for national intelligence, homeland security and secretary of state.
Along with confirmation hearings, the Senate could possibly start the process of an impeachment trial when it reconvenes this morning.
- If articles of impeachment are brought from the House of Representatives today, that trial could start as early as tomorrow.
- Get the latest from Washington D.C. here: Biden’s national security Cabinet nominees face Senate tests
The F.B.I. is screening thousands of National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol.
- The screening process comes amid worries about extremism among soldiers and police after some took part in the capitol riot.
- The National Guard says no issues have been found.
- Read more here: Inauguration week brings heightened security to Washington
