Record cold continues into Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days Lubbock has set a number of cold temperature records. See my list in the story. More records, and more snow, may follow in the days ahead.
The area’s coldest weather in decades is accompanied by dangerously low wind chills this morning. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon CST. The KCBD viewing area is experiencing wind chills of -15 to -30 (°F), which can result in frostbite in less than 20 minutes.
Snow-packed and icy areas are widespread. Travel is discouraged this morning across the Lone Star State. Snow-packed and icy patches may continue into Tuesday.
There will be some sunshine today, but temperatures will generally only peak in the teens across the KCBD viewing area. The far western viewing area may top out near 20 to the low 20s.
More Snow Possible
Another round of snow is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. These showers are likely to be light. I anticipate no more than about two inches total for Lubbock. Amounts will be lighter to the southwest and a bit heavier to the northeast, ranging from just a dusting in the far southwestern viewing area to two to four inches in the far northeast.
Snowfall Reports
Snowfall reports indicate widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches across the KCBD viewing area, with a few spots exceeding that. The greatest I’ve seen (so far) is up to 7 inches in the Tulia area.
Snowfall at the Science Spectrum on the South Loop in Lubbock totaled 3.4″. The airport, Lubbock’s sight of official weather record, reports 1.7″. That brings the total for the season so far to 10.3″. The average season snowfall is 8.2″.
Record Cold
As of this writing, the low temperature at the Lubbock airport is zero (°F). It’s the coldest in 30 years. The last time Lubbock (officially) was colder was minus 2°F in December 1989.
In the past three days Lubbock recorded five cold temperature records:
Low temperature records
0° Feb 15, was 8° in 1951
0° Feb 14, was 12° in 2004
Coldest high temperature records
14° Feb 14, was 25° in 1951
21° Feb 13, was 23° in 1968
22° Feb 12, was 23° in 1948
Another min-max record is likely today. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the teens. The record is 30° in 1978.
Fingertip Flight and Road Info
Among our many free weather resources online here at kcbd.com/weather is information on school delays and cancellations as well as ground and air travel conditions.
Use the links near the top of the page: Closings and Delays, Flight Tracker, TXDoT Highway Conditions and - of course - the Download the Weather App link (it’s free).
If you are on mobile, near the top of the page above the weather story there should be, to the right of “Weather”, a circle with a plus. Tap it to bring up the links.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.