Sheriff: Lubbock County to assist in border crisis

Governor Abbott calling on agencies across the state for Operation Lone Star
Law enforcement center is located in downtown Lubbock.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock county Sheriff’s office is one of several state agencies the governor has asked to help secure the border.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe says issues there can be felt hundreds of miles away right here in the Hub City, like the illegal drug trade.

Rowe is concerned the current White House’s policies aren’t doing much to stop it.

“Narcotics drive almost exclusively every bit of violent crime here in Lubbock. It’s because of competition, it’s because of availability, and pricing and those types of things. I’ve got to step up,” he said.

“We can’t have that and have safe communities,” he added.

A recent uptick in violent crime in the area, he says, unequivocally can be traced back to drugs.

Last month, the governor sent a state-wide memo asking for jailers across the state to travel south to the border.

READ MORE: Governor Abbott authorizes $250 million down payment for Texas border wall

Rowe says he’s considering sending LCSO personnel, but there are still too many details unknown to say for sure how many would be going at this point.

“We have already provided some assistance in the form of training. I had one of my captains was down doing two days of teaching on classification. So, that process has started,” he said. “I’ve recommended to the governor’s office we look at this not unlike an emergency disaster response, such as a hurricane. We’ve done those before, we’ve responded with personnel, communications, services, those types of things. And this really isn’t a lot different.”

Meanwhile, at home to combat drug-related violent crime, Sheriff Rowe has sent at least 15 of his staff to the Texas Anti-Gang Unit (TAG) and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking program (HIDT).

They’ll be posted there, indefinitely, for now.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

