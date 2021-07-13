Local lawmakers, Texas representatives respond to Democrats’ walkout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to the historic quorum-breaking by Texas House Democrats, Lubbock representatives Dustin Burrows and Charles Perry fell in line with GOP criticisms.

Burrows said in a Facebook post, “It is incredibly discouraging to witness Texas House Democrats abdicate their duty to all Texans as they fly off on private jets to Washington D.C. in an effort to bring the special session to a halt...Their antics to attract media attention and raise money not only threaten our work to ensure it is “easy to vote, hard to cheat” in Texas, but also put at risk legislation related to child protection, retired teacher benefits, women’s health, property tax relief measures, dating/domestic violence education, border security, and bail reform.”

Sen. Charles Perry too denounced the effort, saying in a post the bill adds “sensible voter protections” and that the 50 plus lawmakers who relocated are “encouraged by far left activist groups, [they] chose to ignore their duty to serve the people of Texas. This is disrespectful of what a constitutional republic needs to function, but it is reflective a nation in distress where the rules do not matter.”

On the hill, Texas representation was also less-than-welcoming.

“I would say it’s a very un-Texan thing to do to cut and run in the face of a fight,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) when asked about the situation. “And obviously they’re not going to be successful.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) also said in a statement:

“Not showing up to work, hiding out with Nancy Pelosi in the Swamp, and refusing to strengthen the integrity of our election laws doesn’t strike me as very responsible or very Texan.”

Texas Democrats plan to hold a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday July 13th at 10 a.m. EST.

They say they’re taking this risk to protect voting rights and democracy itself.

“This is a now-or-never for our democracy. We are holding the line in Texas,” Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said. “We’ve left our jobs, we’ve left our families, we’ve left our homes. Because there is nothing more important than voting rights in America.”

They’re urging Congress to take quick action on both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

