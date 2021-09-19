Local Listings
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator

A delivery driver for Woody's Brick Oven Pizza had to be rescued from an elevator at the Roof...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A delivery driver for Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza had to be rescued from an elevator at the Raider Park parking garage after it fell seven stories with him in it on Saturday.

Responders told him the brakes stopped the fall just three feet from the ground.

Fortunately, Woody’s says the driver was not injured and posted video of his rescue on Facebook.

The social media post says the phone in the elevator was locked and none of the emergency buttons worked.

The fall may have been related to a power outage reported about 30 minutes after the Texas Tech game on Saturday night.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

.

Ok so our driver is safe. He fell 7 floors until the emergency brakes kicked in on the elevator at the Roof top bar. The firefighters told him he was 3 feet for slamming into the ground floor. The phone in the elevator was locked and none of the emergency buttons worked. So with him being our driver for late night we are calling it a night. He is a little frazzled. See you tomorrow Geoffery video of his rescue

Posted by Woodys Brick Oven Pizza and Grill on Saturday, September 18, 2021

