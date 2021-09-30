Poll workers begin training for Nov. 2 election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters will have a host of issues to consider at the city, county and state level on Nov. 2.

This year’s ballot includes:

In Lubbock, a $175 million bond to repair streets, including Broadway.

At the county level, a proposed 7.5% tax rate increase to raise salaries for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight new state constitutional amendments are on the ballot, including whether a government entity can limit religious services and whether property tax increases can be limited for families of disabled homeowners or soldiers killed in action.

Annual training sessions are in full swing at the elections office downtown for veteran, and new poll workers.

“We need them out there. We cannot do the elections without them,” Elections Clerk Susie Turnbull said.

This week they’re using a mock-poll site to give workers a preview of what’s coming in November, and in the two weeks before during early voting, from start to finish.

“We review what we have learned in the past, which is always good, because there’s usually several months between elections and we forget, and then sometimes there are laws that have changed,” veteran elections worker Jeanette Woods said.

Woods returns each year for the big job and encourages others to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s a worthwhile thing to do and it’s a necessary thing and thank goodness we can do this in the United States. So proud to be in a country where the voting process does make a difference,” she said.

In the roleplay during training, they try to cover every possible complication they could see at the polls.

“Every scenario you can think of, we come up with,” Turnbull said. “We sabotage the equipment...we unplug stuff to see if our workers can actually catch it.”

The Elections Office is currently looking for workers for the 22 Early Voting and 36 Election Day ballot box sites.

Training will continue throughout the next month, for volunteers 18 and older as well, and others 16 and older for the Student Election Clerk Program.

You can find more information about getting involved at votelubbock.org.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov 2. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4.

