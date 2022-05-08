EARLY VOTE: Payne wins Lubbock mayor’s race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tray Payne will avoid a runoff and be Lubbock’s next mayor, according to early voting results.

Of the early vote, Payne has 70%, or 9,978 votes.

Tray Payne 70% - 9,978

Adam Hernandez 17% - 2,414

Stephen Sanders 9% - 1,226

Gulrez “Gus” Khan 3% - 416

Epifanio “Major” Garza 2% - 2%

