EARLY VOTE: Payne wins Lubbock mayor’s race
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tray Payne will avoid a runoff and be Lubbock’s next mayor, according to early voting results.
Of the early vote, Payne has 70%, or 9,978 votes.
Tray Payne 70% - 9,978
Adam Hernandez 17% - 2,414
Stephen Sanders 9% - 1,226
Gulrez “Gus” Khan 3% - 416
Epifanio “Major” Garza 2% - 2%
