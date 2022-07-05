Lubbock man solicits child pornography through French social app

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eric Darcy of Lubbock is accused of possessing child pornography through Yubo, a live-streaming social media platform based in France.

On July 21, 2021, the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip from Yubo about an adult male engaging in sexual conversations with minors. Yubo is a social media platform designed to connect people via chat rooms. Users can chat one-on-one or in groups and can also join livestreams.

The CyberTip led to Darcy. The 28-year-old allegedly conducted sexual conversations with children between ages 13 and 16 on Yubo, according to a Lubbock Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force report.

On June 23, Darcy interviewed by the task force and the FBI. Darcy admitted to sending and receiving sexual chat messages, including nude pictures, to people he knew were minors.

Darcy allowed investigators to search his phone, where they found files showing apparent child sexual abuse, according to court documents. Darcy also admitted to having sexual contact and sexual acts with at least two minors. One victim was around six years old; another victim was between 15 and 16 years old.

He was arrested and detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 24.

Currently, Darcy has not been indicted by a grand jury. If he is convicted, he will face five to 20 years in prison and monetary fines. He will also have to register as a sex offender and his release from prison will be supervised.

Darcy will be detained until his court hearing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.