Texas Tech releases new renderings of Jones Stadium additions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just over a month after announcing its $200 million investment for stadium renovations, Texas Tech released new renderings on its football Twitter page showing the proposed additions.

Despite the scale of the additions, Tech intends to have the new facilities ready before the start of the 2024 campaign.

Kirby Hocutt commented, “This facility, when completed, will not take a backseat to any other school in the country. We have received tremendous interest from many of our supporters regarding this project and anticipate that continuing as we get closer to officially breaking ground.

Jones Stadium updated renderings (Texas Tech University)

The funding for this project was obtained by private fundraising and revenue streams provided by the sale of new inventory through the athletics department.

The newly-constructed facilities will include over 300,000 combined square feet and blend world-class modern design and technology elements with Spanish architecture well known to Texas Tech supporters.

An earlier story of the Jones Stadium announcement can be read here.

