WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Abbott will host a campaign event ahead of the November elections.
The governor will visit Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.
Early voting began Monday for the upcoming election on Nov. 8.
Abbott is running against Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, who visited Lubbock earlier this month for the Texas College Tour.
