Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock.

Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She began searching outside, and around 1 a.m., she looked up in the alley to find him all the way up on top of a utility pole.

After several phone calls and Facebook posts, an LP&L crew came out to the rescue, shutting off power and bringing little Ash down to safety.

“I mean, I really don’t know what to say because they didn’t have to,” Priscilla said. “It was Sunday and he’s just a cat, you know. But he’s my cat. And they rescued him. They brought him down.”

Since the rescue, Ash has been inside Priscilla’s home getting pampered. She says he better not even think about trying to get out again.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.