Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

A cat is safe and sound with his owners after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock.

Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She began searching outside, and around 1 a.m., she looked up in the alley to find him all the way up on top of a utility pole.

After several phone calls and Facebook posts, an LP&L crew came out to the rescue, shutting off power and bringing little Ash down to safety.

“I mean, I really don’t know what to say because they didn’t have to,” Priscilla said. “It was Sunday and he’s just a cat, you know. But he’s my cat. And they rescued him. They brought him down.”

Since the rescue, Ash has been inside Priscilla’s home getting pampered. She says he better not even think about trying to get out again.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
One moderately injured in late night crash
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Kallie Ketchershid at the Ropes Livestock show for the first time since the crash in March.
Kallie Ketchersid back in show ring after recovering from car crash
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that...
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
Noon Notebook: OLLI at Texas Tech
Noon Notebook: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech