Remembering Murphy Maynard: Amarillo victim of fatal hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are learning more about the man killed in a hit-and-run on Washington street earlier this week.

After reaching out to close friends of Maynard, he is remembered as a ‘light in peoples lives’.

A friend of Maynard, Joseph Reynero, shares a statement regarding his friend.

“Murphy was one of the kindest, funny, loving people I’ve ever met. If I ever found myself in a bind I knew I could call him and he would be there immediately,” says Reynero.

As of now, investigating troopers are still following leads on this ongoing investigation, and believe they have a description of a vehicle that could be involved in Maynard’s death.

Video footage from several businesses in the area show a dark, full-size flatbed pickup truck.

Friends of Maynard are coming from near and far to mourn the loss of the 27-year-old victim.

McKayla Dawn knew Maynard since childhood, she’s on a plane headed to Amarillo from Virginia.

“He was the light in a room. He always knew how to make someone smile and he was the funniest person I have ever met. I have never laughed as hard as a ever have than I have with him,” said Dawn.

I contacted law enforcement, Maynard’s place of work, and his friends and family all day and what I gathered is this man was described to me as a great guy who will be remembered fondly.

Amarillo crime stoppers is offering a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“He was an amazing soul,” says Dawn.

“He watched me become a husband, dad, and started a business with me. Murphy was my brother, he was my sons bubba, he was my best friend. Not a day will go by that I won’t miss him,” says Reynero.

This Saturday friends and family will be celebrating the life of Murphy Maynard.

“Its been a really rough week honestly. I talked to him not even two weeks ago and to hear that he’s not here I feel like I’m not even here. It’s been a nightmare honestly,” says Dawn.

A preliminary autopsy report has yet to be released, but Cindy Barkley with The Department of Public Safety says they are adamant about finding the person who took the life of Maynard.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Full Statements:

“Murphy and I met when I was just a freshman in high school working at McAllisters. We instantly starting laughing and joking as if we knew each other already. I have so many memories of us sitting in your truck all day laughing so much my face would hurt. He loved life and was always smiling and laughing. He lite up the room when he walked in. He was my best friend and helped me through the hardest times in my life as well as the best ones. He helped me become the best mom and woman I am today. Murphy was the kindest sweetest loving person I will ever I know if you called and asked for help no matter when or why , he would be there. I love and miss you everyday of my life smurphy. Jasper will know how much you loved and cared for him. Rest in peace smurphy. We will see each other again someday.

All my love, McKay Dawn”

-McKayla Dawn

“Murphy and I had known each other for 6 years. 6 years seems like a lot of time when you’re just doing it but sitting back and looking at it now it wasn’t enough time. It will never be enough time. Murphy was one of the kindest, funny, loving people I’ve ever met. If I ever found myself in a bind I knew I could call him and he would be there immediately. He was so outgoing. From the outside looking in he may have seemed shy and closed off but once he warmed up to you, he would be in it for the long haul. Crazy ideas and all. In the short time Murphy and I had been friends he watched me become a husband, dad, and started a business with me, J&M Landscaping. We were small but mighty. We had such big plans for our business. We wanted to take it to the moon together. I would have never wanted to start a business with anyone else but him. Murphy was always so ready to learn something new. Whether it was something to do with landscaping or, most recently, he was so excited to learn to do a European mount on a deer. I was so excited to teach him. It seems silly and childish but one of the memories I will cherish the most is our last time hanging out. We drove to Plainview, Texas to pick up the deer we’d be doing the European mount on. After, we decided to go to dinner. We sat and ate and talked and eventually it came time for the bill and we sat around waiting for the waitress to come and get our card. She never came and we finally realized we had to take our ticket up front to pay. We had laughed so hard. That night we went to Walmart. Even though we had just had dinner not but a couple hours before, we still decided to buy the most random food items to snack on. The employees at Walmart probably thought something was wrong with us the way we walked around the store laughing. This night seemed so small at the time. It was just another day at the time. Now looking back I will forever cherish what an amazing day we had together not knowing it would be the last time we would get to spend time together. Murphy was my brother, he was my sons bubba, he was my best friend. Not a day will go by that I won’t miss him.”

-Joseph Reynero

