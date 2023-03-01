Drug deal gone wrong: Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today was the first day in the trial of a Lubbock man accused of shooting and robbing someone for drugs in 2020.
During opening statements in the case against 24-year-old Luis Munoz, the state described a planned robbery that left then-18-year-old Tanner Stone paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot by Munoz.
Police found Stone with a gunshot wound to the neck in August 2020 after he called and reported what he described as a drug deal gone wrong.
Opening statements from the defense will come later.
If convicted, Munoz faces up to life in prison.
