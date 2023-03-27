Fort Hood to be renamed after Texas Tech graduate Richard Cavazos in May

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Fort Hood is set to be renamed after the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general and a Texas Tech graduate.

Fort Hood will be officially changed to Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos on May 9, the Fort Hood Press Center announced in a press release. Cavazos attended Texas Tech, then called the Texas Technological College, on a football scholarship before he was injured his sophomore year.

Fort Hood is one of nine U.S. military posts changing their names to remove affiliations with the Confederate States of America.

“We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army. General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General, stated in the release. “We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

Cavazos was born in 1929 in Kingsville, Texas, according to the release. His father was a World War I veteran; Cavazos followed his father’s footsteps into the military.

From 1951 to 1984, Cavazos served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Cross for his leadership in Korea. He earned a second Distinguished Service Cross after his time in Vietnam.

In 1976, Cavazos became the first Hispanic person to reach the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army. Six years later, he became the first Hispanic four-star general and was the commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.

He retired in 1984 after 33 years of service.

The renaming ceremony will be hosted at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, according to the release. It will be a private ceremony due to lack of space. However, officials will be providing a livestream of the event.

