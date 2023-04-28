Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Cody Sullivan receives 30 years after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse,

Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock
Cody Sullivan, 34, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cody Sullivan, 35, was originally charged on eight counts of child abuse. Court documents say Sullivan committed at least two acts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 over the course of seven years.

The continued abuse reportedly occurred from 2012 to 2019.

Sullivan pleaded guilty in court on Friday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison; he will have to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A protective order has been issued for his victim.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man charged with 8 counts of sexual abuse of a child

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
Robbery, police chase ends in deadly crash in Southeast Lubbock
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon AFB Airman dies after being found unresponsive on base
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

"We brought in sharks, live sharks," said Kai Evans, president of the Lubbock Aquarium. "They...
Shark Show Encounter this weekend to benefit Lubbock Aquarium
Overnight main lane closures scheduled for West Loop next week, Apr. 30 through May 4
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Tyree Wilson drafted to Las Vegas Raiders