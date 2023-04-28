Cody Sullivan receives 30 years after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse,

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cody Sullivan, 35, was originally charged on eight counts of child abuse. Court documents say Sullivan committed at least two acts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 over the course of seven years.

The continued abuse reportedly occurred from 2012 to 2019.

Sullivan pleaded guilty in court on Friday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison; he will have to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A protective order has been issued for his victim.

