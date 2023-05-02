Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash

City of Meadow
City of Meadow(City of Meadow)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow community is in mourning after a student was involved in a head-on collision Monday evening.

Wes Woodard, a senior at the high school, was preparing to graduate in three weeks, according to a post from the City of Meadow.

Meadow ISD Superintendent Bric Turner stated the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. while Wes was heading to an FFA banquet. The crash occurred about one mile west of Meadow.

“In a small tight knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” the city’s post stated. “Wes’ mother is a teacher, his father a schoolboard member and Wes has attended Meadow ISD since he was in preschool as has his younger brother.”

The FFA banquet was cancelled, however, the gym has remained open for community members to gather and provide each other support, according to Turner.

Grief counselors have been arranged to travel to Meadow.

“Our community is just in shock,” Turner stated. “You never expect something like this and it’s your worst nightmare.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship recipients from left to right: Leonardo De Farias, Alfonso...
Lubbock Co. high school students awarded $180,000 in scholarships
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
All dogs captured after attacking, killing pony
All dogs captured after attacking, killing pony