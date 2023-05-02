Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow community is in mourning after a student was involved in a head-on collision Monday evening.

Wes Woodard, a senior at the high school, was preparing to graduate in three weeks, according to a post from the City of Meadow.

Meadow ISD Superintendent Bric Turner stated the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. while Wes was heading to an FFA banquet. The crash occurred about one mile west of Meadow.

“In a small tight knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” the city’s post stated. “Wes’ mother is a teacher, his father a schoolboard member and Wes has attended Meadow ISD since he was in preschool as has his younger brother.”

The FFA banquet was cancelled, however, the gym has remained open for community members to gather and provide each other support, according to Turner.

Grief counselors have been arranged to travel to Meadow.

“Our community is just in shock,” Turner stated. “You never expect something like this and it’s your worst nightmare.”

