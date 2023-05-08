Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chi

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chi KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old Belgian shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Chi is a very sweet and gentle couch potato. She is also house trained, does well on a leash and is great with other dogs. Chis is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daphne.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
5 dead after overnight crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway
2018 Plainview ISD logo
Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Severe thunderstorm watch in green
Severe Thunderstorms continue east of Lubbock
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Meet Chi! She is a two-year-old Belgian shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chi
Meet Daphne! She is a one-year-old female mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about four...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daphne
Meet Daphne! She is a one-year-old female mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about four...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Daphne
Meet Monique! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Monique