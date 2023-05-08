KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chi KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old Belgian shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Chi is a very sweet and gentle couch potato. She is also house trained, does well on a leash and is great with other dogs. Chis is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

