KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rob

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rob KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Rob is a little shy at first, but is very sweet once he gets to know you. Staff says he does better with women and does very well on a leash. Rob is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

