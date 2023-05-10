Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Letty

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Letty KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

She is very outgoing and loves to play with other dogs. She also does well on a leash and with meeting new people. Letty is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rob.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
An autopsy revealed 46-year-old Christopher Coleman died of a stroke.
Plainview police: Autopsy reveals missing man found dead caused by stroke
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Chicago.
Crash at 19th and Chicago causing traffic delays
Evacuations for South Lubbock residents have been lifted after a cut gas line Tuesday morning.
Evacuations lifted after gas leak in South Lubbock

Latest News

Meet Letty! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Letty
Meet Rob! He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rob
Meet Rob! He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rob
Meet Chi! She is a two-year-old Belgian shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chi