KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Willow

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Willow KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old female Labrador pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Willow loves to play disk golf and go on car rides. She can be a little timid when meeting new strangers but warms up quickly. She also does well on a leash. Willow is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Letty.

