KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Patchwork

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Patchwork KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

She does very well with strangers and with dogs of all sizes. She is also very sweet, kind and outgoing. Patchwork is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Willow.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

