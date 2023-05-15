Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet T.T.

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet T.T. KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

T.T. loves to explore and would be the best hiking buddy ever. He would be great in a home with other dogs or older kids. He can be a little shy, but with some love and bacon he’ll warm right up. T.T. is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Patchwork.

