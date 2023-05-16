Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remington

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Remington KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is an 11-month-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Remington is super smart, silly and affectionate. He loves playing with other dogs, bird watching and playing in the water. Remington is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet T.T.

