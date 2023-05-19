KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abilene!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abilene, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Abilene is very friendly and would be a great addition to any home. She loves meeting new people and is very affectionate. Abilene is up-to-date date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today, Thursday, at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

