KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cosby!

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cosby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old lab/pit mix.

Cosby is friendly, affectionate and well-behaved. He loves people and does not bark at strangers. Cosby is up-to-date date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today, Wednesday, at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remington.

