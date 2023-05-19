KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cosby!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cosby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a three-year-old lab/pit mix.

Cosby is friendly, affectionate and well-behaved. He loves people and does not bark at strangers. Cosby is up-to-date date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today, Wednesday, at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

