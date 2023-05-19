KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two year old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

Bella does great in a car; she loves to stick her head out the window. She also loves to people-watch and is very active and playful. Bella is up-to-date date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abilene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.