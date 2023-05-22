KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Danico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Danico, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one year old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.

Danico is very outgoing and brave. He loves to play tag and go for walks. He is also great with other dogs.

Danico is fixed, microchipped, and up to date on his shots.

You can adopt him for free today at the lubbock animal shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out last Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.